Crime

2 suspects accused of slashing, robbing man in Brooklyn

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Police are searching for suspects wanted for slashing and robbing a man in Brooklyn. The attack happened on April 18 near Futon Street and Bedford Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant. NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK - Police are searching for suspects wanted for slashing and robbing a man in Brooklyn.

The attack happened on April 18 near Futon Street and Bedford Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Video shows two men punching, slashing and robbing the victim as people walk by.

Police say they slashed the 32-year-old man in the neck and took his jacket, backpack and camera.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on May 13, 2022 / 7:00 PM

