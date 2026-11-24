A two-year CBS News New York investigation into a Brooklyn auto repair shop has culminated in an arrest and criminal charges.

Customers told CBS News New York that State to State Automotive held their cars hostage and demanded bogus fees.

Manager Steven Ventura did not reply to Tim McNicholas's questions as he walked into court Tuesday. He has been more talkative over the past two years when McNicholas investigated the Atlantic Avenue repair shop he managed, which prosecutors described as unlicensed.

Ventura pleaded not guilty to a 29-count indictment Tuesday. The indictment includes charges of grand larceny.

Starting in late 2024, CBS News New York's Tim McNicholas started hearing the stories of frustrated New Yorkers who said State to State Automotive towed their cars away after accidents. Customers said the shop offered to fix the cars, sometimes even accepting insurance payments, but then refused to return them and demanded ever-increasing storage fees.

CBS News New York's cameras were there when one customer said he wouldn't pay for storage, and a worker told him "you're not getting the car back then," followed by an expletive.

Some people finally did get their cars back after fighting for months - sometimes more than a year. Prosecutors say that in many cases the shop made no repairs.

The Atlantic Avenue shop is now closed, but Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez is also charging the company itself to try to get money back for customers.

"They paid fees to this company to get their cars back. Otherwise it was being held hostage," Gonzalez said.

"Once the DA turns over the discovery, documents, any video they have, we'll be in a better position to make a statement at that point," said attorney James Kirshner, who's representing Ventura and State to State.

De'sean Waldburg-Buggs, who shared his story with us in January, says he's hopeful justice will be served.

"I'm just gonna keep in my heart that I feel like good things is gonna happen for not only myself, but for everyone else that went through this," he said.

"How much, if anything, did our reporting have to do with this case?" McNicholas asked Gonzalez.

"It highlighted it for my office and for my team. And whenever you report, more victims come forward. We charged a dozen cases today. We know there are more victims out there," Gonzalez said.

Ventura was arrested in Florida last week, where records show Ventura had helped open up a new shop, and he was then transported back to New York.

He is due back in court in February.