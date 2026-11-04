Brooklyn artist continues painting NYC signs by hand even in a world of AI

In a world where computers can create just about anything, one Brooklyn artist is still making his mark by hand.

Sam Moses is proving there's still something special about the old-fashioned way, despite new technology.

For 62 years, Moses has been painting the signs we see every year in New York City. Currently, he's painting a mural at Kings Plaza in Brooklyn, which is a collection of what makes the borough great.

He is one of Coney Island's finest sign painters, whose work included the front of famous Denny's Ice Cream on Surf Avenue, according to the Coney Island History Project.

He was just 13 years old when he booked his first job, which paid him $5.

During the project, he painted letters on a window inside a building. But when he went outside, he realized his mistake.

"It's backwards! I did not know that when you letter a window from the inside, you get a letter backwards," Moses said. "I had tears in my eyes. He felt so bad he gave me the $5 anyway."

That first customer saw something worth paying for. Since then, Moses has spent a lifetime perfecting his craft, and these days it is more important than ever.

Moses says over the past few years his business has tripled, all because he does what a computer can't.

"Let me tell you something, we live in a day of AI and computers," he said. "People still like human touch. I found that out."

At 75, Moses has found fulfillment in painting, which is something people spend a lifetime looking for.

"I'm just glad, Steve, to be able, and I keep saying it, at my age to be able to do this. To be able to see good; my hand is steady," he said.