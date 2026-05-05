Long Island residents anxious about underwater toxic plume from Brookhaven landfill

An enormous landfill on Long Island is scheduled to close in two years, but Brookhaven residents who live nearby are anxious and worried about the underwater toxic plume the landfill created.

The Beaver Dam Creek and Bellport Bay, plus underground drinking water wells, are threatened by a 4-mile toxic plume emanating from the 52-year-old Brookhaven town landfill, according to the state. The dump is scheduled to be shuttered in 2028.

Cleanup plan

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation required Brookhaven town to submit a cleanup plan for the toxic forever chemicals traveling in an underground plume.

The town has proposed expanded public water hookups and enhanced groundwater monitoring. Other options the town rejected include landfill excavation/reclamation, removing contaminated groundwater and closing the landfill immediately.

The cleanup plan requires approval of the state DEC, which could take several months.

The DEC said all options will be considered.

Health, home value concerns

Artist Julianna Kirk and her family live adjacent to Beaver Dam Creek and down the road from Bellport Bay.

"I have been terrified of the landfill for a long time, and now the four-mile plume is only going to get larger," Kirk said.

She's not happy with the town's proposed cleanup plans.

"Are they saying that the easiest thing for them to do is to keep monitoring after all these years?" she said.

Residents of the town have been fighting for decades to get the dump closed, saying they can't wait for the cleanup to be funded.

"Cheap is expensive. Allowing the plume to continue to discharge into our estuary and our bays means that it will diminish our home values, put our health at risk," said Adrienne Esposito, with Citizens Campaign for the Environment.

"If there is another path forward that the DEC wants us to take, well then, the state must fund that path because the state built this landfill," Brookhaven Town Supervisor Daniel Panico said.