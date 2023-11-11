Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Xavier Rodriguez arrested after attacking man, slashing woman in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Police have arrested a suspect they say beat up a man and slashed a woman in unprovoked attacks in the Bronx on Friday.

Xavier Rodriguez has been charged with assault.

Investigators say he knocked a man down on University Avenue in University Heights around 8 p.m. Friday. He then allegedly hit the man and ran away.

Authorities say moments later, Rodriguez slashed a woman on her forehead.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals, but police say they are expected to recover.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 11, 2023 / 6:02 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.