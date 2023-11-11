Police: Xavier Rodriguez arrested after attacking man, slashing woman in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- Police have arrested a suspect they say beat up a man and slashed a woman in unprovoked attacks in the Bronx on Friday.
Xavier Rodriguez has been charged with assault.
Investigators say he knocked a man down on University Avenue in University Heights around 8 p.m. Friday. He then allegedly hit the man and ran away.
Authorities say moments later, Rodriguez slashed a woman on her forehead.
Both victims were taken to local hospitals, but police say they are expected to recover.
