Police: Xavier Rodriguez arrested after attacking man, slashing woman in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police have arrested a suspect they say beat up a man and slashed a woman in unprovoked attacks in the Bronx on Friday.

Xavier Rodriguez has been charged with assault.

Investigators say he knocked a man down on University Avenue in University Heights around 8 p.m. Friday. He then allegedly hit the man and ran away.

Authorities say moments later, Rodriguez slashed a woman on her forehead.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals, but police say they are expected to recover.