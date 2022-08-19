Victim slashed during suspected road rage attack in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- One person was slashed during a suspected road rage attack in the Bronx.
It happened just before noon Friday near West 181st Street and University Avenue in the University Heights section.
Police say the incident involved a tow truck driver and the driver of a Nissan Altima.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK. The other driver was taken into custody.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.