Watch CBS News
Crime

Victim slashed during suspected road rage attack in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

1 person slashed in alleged road rage incident in the Bronx
1 person slashed in alleged road rage incident in the Bronx 00:21

NEW YORK -- One person was slashed during a suspected road rage attack in the Bronx.

It happened just before noon Friday near West 181st Street and University Avenue in the University Heights section.

Police say the incident involved a tow truck driver and the driver of a Nissan Altima.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK. The other driver was taken into custody.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 19, 2022 / 7:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.