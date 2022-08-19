Victim slashed during suspected road rage attack in the Bronx

1 person slashed in alleged road rage incident in the Bronx

1 person slashed in alleged road rage incident in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- One person was slashed during a suspected road rage attack in the Bronx.

It happened just before noon Friday near West 181st Street and University Avenue in the University Heights section.

Police say the incident involved a tow truck driver and the driver of a Nissan Altima.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK. The other driver was taken into custody.