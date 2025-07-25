Police arrest mother of twins found dead outside Bronx apartment building in 2020

Bronx woman arrested in connection to 2020 deaths of newborn twins

Police have arrested the mother of twin babies found dead outside a Bronx apartment building nearly five years ago.

Stephanie Castillo, 36, was charged Friday with two counts of murder and manslaughter.

Twins killed shortly after they were born, officials say

Back on Nov. 9, 2020, the superintendent of an apartment building on College Avenue near East 171st Street in the Claremont section called 911 after he found two babies unconscious behind the building.

Officials say the twins were wrapped in plastic and both had blunt force trauma.

The medical examiner found that they had been born alive just hours earlier and ruled the case a homicide.

Case detectives raised money to give the babies a proper burial and named them Zeke and Zane.

DNA evidence led to arrest, detectives say

Police say Castillo lived in an apartment overlooking the area where the babies were found dead.

"The perpetrator in this case resided on the fourth floor of this apartment building, and we believe that the babies were disposed of out the window," NYPD Assistant Chief Michael Baldassano said.

Detectives say they were recently able to confirm Castillo was the twins' mother through DNA evidence.

"This is exactly why we come to work every day. The NYPD, we don't give up. Our detectives are the best in the world," Baldassano said.