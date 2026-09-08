65-year-old Bronx nursing aide struck by stray bullet in triple shooting, daughter says

A Bronx woman is recovering after police say she was injured in a triple shooting.

For Christina Andries, the phone call late Monday was almost impossible to believe. Her 65-year-old mother, Cheryl, had been shot.

"Nobody wants to get a call. When they called me and told me she got shot, I'm like, who would do such a thing?" Andries said.

Andries says her mother, who works at the Hope Center as a nursing aide, was just an hour away from getting off of her shift when she went to a deli on University Avenue to get some water just before 11 p.m.

As she exited, police say shots rang out. They say one bullet hit a 43-year-old man in the head.

"The gentleman that it was intended for, it went in his head, came out and went in her leg," Andries said. "Her bone broke."

Andries says the bullet was lodged in her mother's leg, and she had to undergo surgery to get it out. She is now recovering at Lincoln Hospital.

Investigators say a 52-year-old woman was grazed in the leg and is expected to be OK. Now, they are working to determine what sparked the gunfire and who was responsible.

"It's insane because you're just going out to do your job, and then you have to worry about people that's being ignorant on the street," Andries said.

For Andries, the focus remains on her mother's recovery.

"They told me she was going to be fine, and she was stable. I was able to calm down," she said. "This is the first thing that's ever happened to my mother."

Now, she waits for answers about how an ordinary trip to the store ended with her mother in a hospital bed.

"She's innocent bystander, and she was just at the wrong place at the wrong time," Andries said. "Now that it's happened, it hits home hard."