Death of Bronx teen raises questions about whether intervention was possible

There are new questions about who's looking out for New York City's children after a Bronx mother and grandmother were charged in the death of a teenager with autism.

Adonis Jarvis, 16, died in March, but his death was just ruled a homicide. The medical examiner's office determined he suffered from starvation, malnutrition and dehydration.

His mother, 36-year-old Geneva Jarvis, and his grandmother, 62-year-old Denise Jarvis, were arrested and charged with murder. Both pleaded not guilty, with attorneys for Geneva Jarvis noting she has no prior criminal history.

Geneva Jarvis and her twin sons Geneva Jarvis

According to police, Adonis was nonverbal and autistic, as is his surviving twin brother.

The NYPD says back in March, Geneva Jarvis told police and doctors that she had been feeding Adonis' brother when she realized Adonis was not breathing. Officers went to their home on East 147th Street near Brook Avenue and found the other twin in bed. He was malnourished, dehydrated and had bed sores.

In court Thursday, prosecutors said Adonis was 59 pounds at the time of his death. His surviving brother was 60 pounds, but has since put on 30 pounds while in rehab.

Prosecutors allege since at least January, the boys remained in separate rooms, covered in flies and their own feces. They told a judge the twins used to be able to walk, but became unable to and spent months laying in the same position in bed. They allege Geneva and Denise Jarvis "left these children to rot and starve."

The door to their third-floor apartment was open when CBS News New York's crew got there. They noted a strong odor coming from inside.

Conditions seen inside the Bronx apartment of Geneva and Denise Jarvis. CBS News New York

One neighbor told CBS News New York she hadn't seen the twins in some time, but didn't know anything was seriously wrong. The building's superintendent, who did not want to be identified, said the same.

"It was bad. We should have seen it, but they would close doors. They'd never come out, nothing," he said. "There was quiet. No one noticed nothing."

A relative says he's angry, that he had no idea what was going on, and he hadn't seen the twins since December.

Neighbors said the twins used to go to school.

CBS News New York reached out to the Department of Education to ask whether the twins were enrolled or not, among other questions. The DOE said it can't comment on specifics, but says New York City Public Schools made extensive efforts to engage and support the family.

"The loss of this young person is heartbreaking, and we grieve this tremendous loss along with their community. Our thoughts remain with those grieving," a DOE spokesperson said in a statement.

CBS News New York is also working to confirm whether the family had any prior contact with the Administration for Children's Services. ACS said confidentiality laws prevent it from sharing that information, but the city's independent watchdog, the Department of Investigation, tells CBS News New York the law is leaving serious gaps in oversight.

In 2025, DOI's then-commissioner, Jocelyn E. Strauber, said state law was standing in the way of them being able to look for missed warning signs.

"What we need to be able to do ... is take a hard, objective look at these situations when there is a child fatality," she said. "To look at the role that ACS played and to see whether it could have done something more or something better."

In May 2026, DOI released a report outlining two major problems. First, the agency said it often has to fight to get access to any ACS record. Second, in some cases, state law doesn't allow DOI to see the record at all, including cases ACS determined to be unfounded.

The watchdog says the consequences are severe. Last year alone, ACS had prior involvement with the families of 18 children who later died, but DOI says the law stopped it from reviewing the full history in 17 of those cases.

A bill now awaiting Gov. Kathy Hochul's signature would expand DOI's access.

In a statement, a spokesperson said DOI has long supported passage of the legislation.