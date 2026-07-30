Bronx mother, grandmother charged with murder in starvation death of autistic teenage son

A Bronx mother and grandmother are facing multiple charges in the death of a teenage family member.

The medical examiner ruled the boy died by homicide, noting he was malnourished and dehydrated.

Denise Jarvis, 62, and Geneva Jarvis, 36, were charged with murder after prosecutors say Geneva Jarvis brought her twin sons to the hospital back in March. One of them, 16-year-old Adonis, died.

Both suspects pleaded not guilty Thursday, were remanded, and are ordered to stay away from the surviving twin.

"The safety and well-being of New York City's children is our top priority. We are investigating this tragic incident with the NYPD," a spokesperson for the Administration for Children's Services said.

Disturbing allegations in death of Bronx teenager

Prosecutors told the judge the twins -- both nonverbal and autistic -- were vulnerable and dependent on their caretakers, but instead they allege the two women "left these children to rot and starve," going back to January.

Prosecutors added the boys were covered in flies, filth and bedsores, were unable to walk, and were left lying in the same position for months in a Mott Haven home with no electricity.

They said Adonis was 59 pounds when he died. His surviving brother weighed 60 pounds and has since put on 30 in rehab.

The suspects' attorneys would not comment.

CBS News New York spoke with one neighbor at their address on East 147th Street who said she hadn't seen the boys in about a year, but otherwise didn't know what was going on.

"I say hi to them, they say hi. But for me, they were normal persons, two special kids and that's it," the neighbor said. "Just when they go out, even seeing [the suspects], they say they have the kids and they say, 'Oh no, they're okay.' That's it."

Neighbor Veronica Rosales said she hasn't seen the boys in three years.

"It's sad because the mother is supposed to be the one to protect them. They take care of them," Rosales said. "I hear them and then like after three, the two years before it, this thing happened. I don't hear anymore. Maybe vacation or something, but maybe they were sick."