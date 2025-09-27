17-year-old shot in Bronx NYCHA courtyard, suspect wanted, NYPD says

A 17-year-old was wounded in a shooting at a Bronx public housing project overnight and no suspect is in custody, New York City police said.

The NYPD said the teenager was shot late Friday night on a communal courtyard, which includes a playground and basketball court, at the Morrisania Houses, a NYCHA complex on Park Avenue in the borough's Morrisania section.

The teen was shot in the right hip at around 11 p.m. and rushed to Harlem Hospital, according to police. He is expected to survive.

Authorities have the crime scene blocked off Saturday morning as they search for evidence to help track down the shooter.

They did not say if the teen was using the playground or basketball court when he was shot.

Investigators said multiple ballistics were found at the scene.

Detectives were also looking to speak with witnesses in the area.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

