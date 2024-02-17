Watch CBS News
NYPD releases image of 3rd teenager wanted in deadly Bronx subway shooting

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police have released an image of the third teenager wanted in Monday's deadly shooting at a Bronx subway station.

The NYPD says 15-year-old Maurice Stewart is wanted in connection to the shooting.

An innocent bystander was killed and five others were hurt when shots rang out at the Mount Eden Avenue train station during the Monday evening rush.

Police say the shooting started over a gang dispute.

A 16-year-old was arraigned Friday night on murder charges, and a 14-year-old is also in custody.

First published on February 17, 2024 / 5:52 PM EST

