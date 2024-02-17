NYPD releases image of 3rd teenager wanted in deadly Bronx subway shooting

Suspect in Bronx subway shooting remanded without bail after court appearance

NEW YORK -- Police have released an image of the third teenager wanted in Monday's deadly shooting at a Bronx subway station.

The NYPD says 15-year-old Maurice Stewart is wanted in connection to the shooting.

Thou shalt not kill - please take a look at this flyer. On Monday, February 12, during rush hour, this person opened fire on the subway killing a New Yorker. We need your assistance. Help us keep our transit system safe. pic.twitter.com/zWfVMJTai5 — NYPD Deputy Commissioner, Operations Kaz Daughtry (@NYPDDaughtry) February 17, 2024

An innocent bystander was killed and five others were hurt when shots rang out at the Mount Eden Avenue train station during the Monday evening rush.

Police say the shooting started over a gang dispute.

A 16-year-old was arraigned Friday night on murder charges, and a 14-year-old is also in custody.