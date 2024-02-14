Bronx community organization says resources for teens could have prevented recent subway shooting

NEW YORK - A shooting in the Bronx is reinstating one local organization's role in the community, after gang-related gun violence at a subway station left one person dead and several others injured.

As rush hour began Monday evening in the Bronx, chaos followed when gun fire erupted at the Mount Eden train station.

"New York is in mourning for the six people who were harmed, including one who lost his life," said MTA Chairman Janno Lieber.

Police say a total of six victims, most of them innocent bystanders, were caught in the crossfire of a dispute between two opposing groups.

"One thing we tend to say a lot is bullets have no names on them," said David Caba, the Program Director at Bronx Rises Against Gun Violence or B.R.A.G.

Caba says his team responded to St. Barnabas Hospital to engage with the victims.

"We responded on a hospital response level when some of the victims came in and their family members. We had our team there on the location ensuring that resources and services were provided," said Caba.

Not only does B.R.A.G work with victims after a shooting, they offer them and youth in high-risk communities programs that could put them on a better path in life and curb violence in the neighborhood.

CBS New York's Community Journalism team recently reported on B.R.A.G's boxing program that turns around lives in the borough.

"So B.R.A.G really does see the benefit of community services and programs when teens take it in the community?" asked Reporter Shosh Bedrosian.

"Yes, your report on B.R.A.G boxing, all those young people that are in that, they're all engaged in B.R.A.G boxing, they're all learning the curriculum self defense and discipline," Caba responded.

Caba says the shooting at Mt. Eden has renewed his interest to expand their services in the neighborhood after the gang violence, but needs more funding to make it happen.

"When it comes to our young people, one thing we know is that when you provide the services to improve their lives on an education level, a housing level and employment level etc, they take full advantage of these opportunities and resources," said Caba.

