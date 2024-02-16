16-year-old arraigned on murder charge in Bronx subway shooting

NEW YORK -- A 16-year-old charged with murder in Monday's subway shooting in the Bronx appeared before a judge Friday night.

The teenager stood in front of a judge without saying a word as the judge called his actions "callous without regard for others."

Prosecutors say they have him on video surveillance firing shots on the crowded subway platform.

He's charged as an adult with murder and five counts of attempted murder.

The alleged gang member is accused of killing 35-year-old Obed Beltran Sanchez, an innocent bystander and father of two during a rival gang fight at the Mount Eden subway station.

Five others were hurt in the gunfight, including a woman who prosecutors say was shot in the cheek and is in grave condition.

A 14-year-old who was shot in the leg was also taken into custody and is believed to be one of the shooters. That teen is suspected in another shooting in January that police say may have sparked Monday's argument between gangs.

Police are still searching for a third shooter in Monday's incident.

The 16-year-old was remanded without bail and will be back in court on Feb. 20.