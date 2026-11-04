Man shot in leg during attempted robbery on Bronx subway platform

A man was shot in the leg Wednesday during an attempted robbery on a subway platform in the Bronx.

It happened just after 8 p.m. at the Tremont Avenue station.

According to police, a 25-year-old man was standing on the northbound B/D platform when two individuals approached him and demanded his belongings.

After a struggle, police say one of the individuals shot the 25-year-old in the leg. Both of the individuals then ran away.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police did not immediately release a description of the suspects.