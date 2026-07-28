Mother of Bronx boy killed by stray bullet remembers her son: "He was a fun kid, loving, smart"

The mother of the boy shot and killed by a stray bullet in the Bronx spoke for the first time after the unimaginable heartbreak of losing her son.

Jacob Freytes, 12, went to a bodega to buy a ball Saturday afternoon on Elliot Place in the Mount Eden section. Police said a fight broke out between two men and a third man, who wasn't involved, pulled out a gun and fired a shot. The bullet fatally hit Jacob, who was an innocent bystander.

Migdalia Martinez, his mother, is now remembering her son and says he didn't deserve his tragic death. While she is grieving, she still smiles and laughs at old videos of her son.

"He was a fun kid, loving, smart," she said.

Suspect faces murder charges

William Ferrer, 45, was arrested and is facing a host of charges including murder, attempted murder and manslaughter. He has pleaded not guilty.

Martinez doesn't understand how or why this had to happen. She said anyone who recklessly murders a child should get life in prison without parole.

"I truly hope he lives with himself. I don't know what he felt in him that he had to do that. So whatever his reasoning is," she said. "It doesn't change that he took my son's life."

Bronx community mourns the tragic loss

Outside of Jacob's apartment is a growing memorial of flowers, candles and handwritten messages.

As Martinez prepares to bury her son, she's leaning heavily on the overwhelming support of her community to find the strength to get through each day.

"It's an abundance of love, and I truly want to thank everyone for that," she said.