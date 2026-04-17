78-year-old Bronx stray-bullet shooting victim remembered as "the grandfather" of grieving community

Edgar Spence, 78, lived on Alexander Avenue in the Bronx for over 20 years. He quickly became "the grandfather" of the community.

While sitting on a bench, enjoying the warm weather in his Mott Haven apartment building's courtyard, Spence was shot and killed by a stray bullet striking him in the stomach, his family said Friday.

"Everybody called him 'Grandpa'"

Dozens of candles were lit in the shape of an "E," as Spence's family and circle of friends mourned the bright light lost in their lives in Thursday night's shooting at NYCHA's Mitchel Houses.

"Everybody called him 'Grandpa.' No one called him by his name," Harriet Heyward said.

Spence's family said he was not the intended target. CBS News New York

"He was like a grandfather to me," said James Harrison, who remembered always getting advice from Spence. "I can't believe he's gone."

"He was a really good person," said Wanda Gittens, who added she's going to miss playing Spades with her friend at "our spot right there."

"We should be able to sit out here"

The NYPD said the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday. Police have not made any arrests, but investigators remained at the Mitchel Houses on Friday and were reviewing surveillance video.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson called the shooting "unbelievably sad, so upsetting and heartbreaking," in a social media post.

Police responded to the shooting late Thursday night on Alexander Ave. in the Bronx. CBS News New York

"Y'all need to put the guns down and fight with your hands if you have a problem, 'cause you're always taking out other, innocent people," Heyward said. "We should be able to sit out here in the backyard and enjoy ourselves without having to worry about being shot."

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.