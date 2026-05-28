2 hurt when stolen ambulance sideswipes vehicle, crashes in the Bronx, police sources say

A stolen ambulance sideswiped a vehicle in the Bronx Thursday morning, injuring two people, police sources said.

It happened at 9:12 a.m. on East 213th Street and Jerome Avenue.

The private ambulance had been left parked with the keys in the ignition and the engine running, police sources said. A man jumped in and drove off. He made it about 10 blocks before sideswiping a vehicle occupied by a 41-year-old man and 38-year-old woman. The ambulance then crashed.

The suspect was taken into custody at the crash scene, police sources said. Charges are pending.

The two people who were hurt were taken to an area hospital. Their injuries are said to be minor and they are expected to survive.