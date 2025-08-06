Brawl in Bronx park ends with 14-year-old stabbed to death, police say. Here's the latest on the investigation.

Brawl in Bronx park ends with 14-year-old stabbed to death, police say

A brawl in a Bronx park on Tuesday night ended with two teens stabbed during what police called a fight between groups of young men.

One did not survive.

What police say happened

The father of 14-year-old Angel Mendoza said his son went to Williamsbridge Oval Park at around 6 p.m., just after his mother had made him dinner, and didn't see him alive again. Police say at around 7:30 p.m., a dispute broke out between two groups of teens that started as a verbal argument but quickly turned into a brawl that lasted about 15 minutes.

Officers found Mendoza on the ground with stab wounds to the abdomen. He was rushed to Jacobi hospital in critical condition but died shortly after. Police sources said a 17-year-old who was stabbed in the abdomen and shoulder got himself to Montefiore Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police sources say investigators recovered a knife and a gun not far from where a memorial of candles now sits. Five people were taken into custody for questioning, but so far no charges have been filed.

After learning of son's death, father says "I went crazy"

Mendoza's mother was so overcome with grief, she could barely stand, but his father said on Wednesday that just last month he had a conversation with his son about being careful with whom he spends time.

"When my wife called saying they had stabbed my child, I went crazy where I was. I didn't respect any stop light. I was out of it," his father said through a translator.

Mendoza's father said his son loved music, hanging out with his friends, and his sister and brother.

