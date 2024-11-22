Watch CBS News
Officer shoots man allegedly armed with gun in the Bronx, police say

By Alecia Reid

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK — A New York City police officer shot a 19-year-old man allegedly armed with a gun in the Bronx on Friday, officials say.

It happened near White Plains Road and Lafayette Avenue in the Soundview section just after 3 p.m., when students were on their way home from school.

Police say officers were sent to the scene after receiving a 911 call stating there was some sort of dispute and that there was a gun involved.

According to police, when officers arrived, they came into contact with a man armed with a gun. It's not clear if he fired his weapon.

Police say an officer shot the man in the leg. The suspect was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

No officers were injured, but two were taken to a local hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

The investigation is ongoing.

