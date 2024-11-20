Bystander caught in shootout between NYPD, gunman says she doesn't feel safe in NYC anymore

Bystander injured in shootout between NYPD, gunman says bullet is still lodged in her leg

Bystander injured in shootout between NYPD, gunman says bullet is still lodged in her leg

Bystander injured in shootout between NYPD, gunman says bullet is still lodged in her leg

NEW YORK — The innocent bystander who was caught in the middle of a shootout between New York City Police officers and a gunman Tuesday says she no longer feels safe in the city.

The 26-year-old woman was shot in the leg. An NYPD officer was also shot in the leg, and the suspect was shot and killed by police.

"I was just worrying about my life"

The Jamaica resident, who does not want to be identified, says she's traumatized after a run for toiletries at Target turned into a nightmare.

"I saw people screaming and people running," she told CBS News New York's Lisa Rozner in an exclusive interview.

She said she was on the sidewalk when she heard a commotion, then ran inside to a Target lobby for cover. There, she discovered she had been shot.

"I see blood coming out of my leg," she said. "They did three tourniquets to stop kind of the bleeding ... When I was inside, I kept hearing shots too, but I was just worrying about my life."

Steps away, outside on Jamaica Avenue near East 161st Street, the NYPD says Officer Rich Wong told suspect Gary Worthy to drop his gun. Instead, Worthy allegedly shot Wong in the thigh, and Wong returned fire, killing Worthy.

"I kind of saw the guy from the corner of my eye," the bystander said.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but she says the bullet is still lodged in her thigh.

"Underneath, it's really swollen because that's where the bullet is sitting," she said.

She has to stay off her right leg for long periods of time and is limping. She is scheduled to have surgery to remove the bullet next week.

"I wanna move out of New York"

Police say Worthy had just committed armed robberies at a nearby bodega and a smoke shop. Exclusive surveillance video obtained by CBS News New York shows someone who appears to be Worthy crouch under the countertop where the cashier is standing.

Authorities say Worthy had 17 priors, was last arrested six days ago for felony narcotics and had been on lifetime parole.

"I kind of feel upset because it's like we have a criminal out there ... He's been to jail, he's been out and he's carrying illegal weapons," the bystander said.

She added, "I don't want to go outside. I wanna move out of New York. I don't feel safe anymore."