Several residents in The Bronx say their SNAP benefits vanished mere hours after they were deposited in November, just a few weeks ahead of Thanksgiving.

The recipients tell CBS New York that multiple unauthorized transactions were made at the same time on the same day at food stores in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Pennsylvania. Some of the same stores showed up in the transaction history of different recipients, as well. Transactions ranged from $92 to over $1,000, and were made mostly at bodegas and delis, as well as at least one BJ's Wholesale Club in Middle Village.

With the holidays approaching, residents fear they won't have enough money to put food on the table.

EBT theft is something that New York State Senator-elect Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas says has been an issue since at least 2022. The Queens lawmaker says the city's outer boroughs of Queens, The Bronx and Brooklyn have been hardest hit, with stolen benefits amounting to around $60-65 million across the state.

There are few options for recipients to get these funds back. Currently, only stolen cash assistance benefits are eligible for reimbursement. Federal authorization to replace stolen SNAP benefits ended on Dec. 20, 2024, meaning New York State cannot accept claims for benefits stolen after Dec. 21, 2024. SNAP is primarily a federally funded program, and thus requires approval for reimbursement from Congress.

"Biden created a reimbursement fund and unfortunately, Trump let that fund expire," said Gonzalez-Rojas. "It's so tragic because we heard story after story of family members even saving their SNAP funds for a special occasion, like a child's birthday or a holiday, and then filling their grocery cart and then getting to the checkout and swiping the card with zero amount. We've heard of constituents losing hundreds of dollars."

Gonzalez-Rojas, a former Queens Assemblymember, has co-sponsored several pieces of legislation to combat the issue, including one that would allow the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance to be able to create a victims compensation fund.

New York State will also roll out new chip-based cards for SNAP recipients in the first three months of 2027. According to Visa, chip cards decreased fraud by 87% from 2015-2019 "because it has higher amounts of encryption technology on the chip." The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance says this will "help protect SNAP recipients from benefit theft."

In the meantime, many of The Bronx recipients who spoke to CBS New York say they have ordered new cards. The NYPD's 43rd Precinct confirmed it is investigating the cases in question.

In October 2026, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office announced it had indicted eight people accused of stealing more than $7 million in SNAP benefits from New Yorkers, but that case has not been linked to the thefts reported in this story.

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