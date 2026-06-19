Two men died in Bronx shooting; NYPD is looking for the suspect

A shooting in the Bronx left two men dead, and now police are looking for the gunman.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Thursday outside a home on Westchester Avenue in the Soundview section, according to the NYPD.

Officers arrived and found two men shot multiple times. A 43-year-old man and a 63-year-old man were both rushed to the hospital but were pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives were seen investigating overnight, placing evidence markers on and around a white Toyota that appeared to be hit by bullets. They were also inspecting a scooter found nearby.

Police officials said they are looking for three men with dreadlocks, wearing dark clothing. No arrests have been made.