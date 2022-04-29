Watch CBS News

Michael Lopez sentenced to 15 years in prison in Bronx shooting that sent children running for safety

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The suspect in a frightening shooting that sent children running for safety in the Bronx last June has been sentenced.

A judge Thursday sentenced Michael Lopez to 15 years in prison for attempted murder.

Lopez chased a man up Sheridan Avenue, firing at least 12 shots at him.

READ MORE: Caught on camera: Innocent children caught in middle of brazen shooting in the Bronx

The alleged gang member continued shooting even as two children were knocked down and struggled to get out of the way.

One man was wounded. Fortunately, the children -- a 13-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother -- were not hurt.

First published on April 28, 2022 / 10:04 PM

