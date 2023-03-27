Watch CBS News
Local News

Bronx school goes into brief lockdown after shooting in Melrose section

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Bronx shooting locks down nearby school
Bronx shooting locks down nearby school 00:16

NEW YORK -- A shooting in the Bronx put a nearby school into a brief lockdown Monday morning. 

Chopper 2 was over the scene at East 156th Street and Westchester Avenue in the Melrose section.

According to police, a 29-year-old man was shot in the leg at around 8:15 a.m. He was able to get himself to the hospital. 

So far, no arrests have been made. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 27, 2023 / 12:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.