Bronx school goes into brief lockdown after shooting in Melrose section

NEW YORK -- A shooting in the Bronx put a nearby school into a brief lockdown Monday morning.

Chopper 2 was over the scene at East 156th Street and Westchester Avenue in the Melrose section.

According to police, a 29-year-old man was shot in the leg at around 8:15 a.m. He was able to get himself to the hospital.

So far, no arrests have been made.