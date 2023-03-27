Bronx school goes into brief lockdown after shooting in Melrose section
NEW YORK -- A shooting in the Bronx put a nearby school into a brief lockdown Monday morning.
Chopper 2 was over the scene at East 156th Street and Westchester Avenue in the Melrose section.
According to police, a 29-year-old man was shot in the leg at around 8:15 a.m. He was able to get himself to the hospital.
So far, no arrests have been made.
