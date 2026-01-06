Father of 2 stabbed to death in random attack in the Bronx

A Bronx community is on edge after a vicious and random sidewalk attack left a father of two dead Monday afternoon.

No arrests have been made.

Video shows deadly stabbing in Melrose section of the Bronx

The deadly stabbing on Third Avenue near East 157th Street was captured on camera.

Surveillance video first shows the suspect walking down the sidewalk behind a woman pushing a stroller, before he abruptly turns around and hones in on 53-year-old George Ennin.

The attacker then lunges at Ennin, seemingly trying to kick him. Ennin dodges the kick and tries to run away, but he trips on the sidewalk and falls.

"I heard a scream. We turned around and I didn't see nothing, then I see a man stumbling, see a guy running up the block," said Raymond Febres, a witness who was working construction across the intersection.

Video shows the suspect then chase Ennin down, grab Ennin's right arm and stab him multiple times with a sharp object. The suspect can then be seen running away down East 157th Street.

"I run across the street and I realize. I call 911," Febres said.

Febres said Ennin died before emergency responders arrived.

"Ten or 12 cop cars coming, but it was too late. He was gone by then," Febres said.

Police are now searching for the person they say randomly murdered an innocent man.

Police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing a man to death in the Bronx on Jan. 5, 2026. NYPD Crime Stoppers

Neighbors shocked, frightened by fatal attack

Ennin's friends and neighbors are now forced to cope with his untimely and sudden death.

"This man was one in a million," neighbor Michele King said. "He was a diamond in the rough."

Neighbors said Ennin worked as a security guard and had just returned from a month-long trip to Africa.

"You go halfway around the world to come back to get murdered? On your way to work?" King said. "I thought I was going to have a heart attack."

"He's on his way home and wind up losing his life. Over what? Doesn't make sense," Febres said.

"When I would see him, always had a smile on his face," said a neighbor named Louis. "He would always greet me. He was very friendly, and, again, I'm kind of at a loss for words at this moment."

"There's no respect for life, and that's a shame," neighbor Antonio Soto said.

The fact that the suspect is still on the run has neighbors nervous.

"I'm just shocked," Jacqueline Soto said. "I hope they find the person. That's very scary to have someone on the loose. I hope they find them. How can someone get away with it in broad daylight?"