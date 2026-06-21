Stabbing at Bronx juvenile center leaves 11 staff members, residents hurt

Eleven people were stabbed inside a juvenile detention center in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx on Sunday, police said.

A facility source at Horizon Juvenile Center told CBS News New York the incident happened close to 5:30 p.m. and involved dozens of young people, some wielding contraband surgical scalpels, which they allegedly turned on staff who tried to intervene.

Cellphone video shows a staff member with a bloodied mouth climbing into the back of an ambulance.

According to police, both staff and residents were hurt, and none of the injuries are life-threatening.

"The situation at Horizon Juvenile Center has been resolved and the facility is now secured. The safety and security of young people and staff in our secure detention facilities is our top priority," an Administration for Children's Services spokesperson said in a statement.

Frightened parents of residents said they rushed over when they heard about a knife fight inside.

"I just got word my son is fine," one parent said. "There was no kids, like, really badly hurt."

Horizon is one of the city's two secure detention facilities for young people with the most restrictive security features.

Families want to know how this violence happened and what's being done to make sure it doesn't happen again.