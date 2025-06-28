3 pedestrians struck in multivehicle crash in the Bronx, 1 driver arrested

A man is facing charges after a multivehicle crash in the Bronx late Friday sent five people to the hospital.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of Bruckner Boulevard and Hunts Point Avenue.

Driver tried to flee after Bronx crash, police say

According to police, 28-year-old Charles Jenkins was driving eastbound on Hunts Point Avenue and allegedly ran a red light. Police say he was then struck by the driver of a Mercedes-Benz traveling south on Bruckner Boulevard, and the impact caused both vehicles to jump the curb.

Police say Jenkins' vehicle struck three pedestrians on the sidewalk, then hit a Chevy Equinox that was traveling north on Bruckner Boulevard.

Jenkins allegedly then got out of his vehicle and ran away, but he was later arrested.

He has been charged with vehicular assault, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, failure to use headlights and disobeying a steady red signal.

5 hurt in chain reaction crash in Hunts Point

All three pedestrians were taken to a local hospital. One of them – a 33-year-old man – was critically injured, police say. The other two – a 31-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man – were last reported to be in stable condition.

The driver and passenger who were in the Mercedes-Benz were also taken to a local hospital and are in stable condition, according to police.

The man driving the Chevy Equinox was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.