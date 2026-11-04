89-year-old woman, 70-year-old son victims of Bronx home invasion by suspects dressed as Amazon workers

An 89-year-old woman and her 70-year-old son say they were blindsided when three people forced their way into their Bronx apartment. Two of them were dressed as Amazon workers, police said.

The 70-year-old was bound with zip ties as the suspects searched for valuables.

"I don't know, I'm in shock. I'm still in shock," the 89-year-old told CBS News New York's Andrew Ramos.

She's still trying to figure out why she was targeted. She was inside her Bainbridge Avenue apartment in the Bedford Park section Tuesday morning when she heard a knock at the door. Her son was there visiting at the time.

"He opened the door and they bum rushed him with a gun," the victim's boyfriend said. He wasn't at home at the time of the incident, but is speaking on behalf of the family, who is still shaken up.

Police say a man and a woman dressed as Amazon workers were among three suspects involved in the home invasion of an 89-year-old Bronx resident on Nov. 3, 2026. NYPD

Police have released images of two of the suspects, a man and woman wearing Amazon vests. A third man wore all black. It's not clear if they impersonated workers in order to get into the building.

Once they were inside her apartment, the trio seemed to zero in on her 70-year-old son, believing he had cash.

"[They said,] 'Where's the money, where's the money, if you don't tell me, I'm going to kill you,'" the 89-year-old said. "They didn't touch me. They didn't do anything to me. They just went straight to the room and searched."

They used zip ties to restrain the son and then the suspects ransacked the apartment. They got away with a cell phone and $24.

As disturbing as the ordeal was, the 89-year-old remains defiant.

"I'm not scared. I'm not afraid. Nothing is going to happen. They're not coming back," she said.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.