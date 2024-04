Gas main ruptures in the Bronx, highway shut down

NEW YORK -- Part of the Major Deegan Expressway was shut down Monday morning due to a major gas main rupture.

Con Edison said a contractor damaged the gas line near Exit 4 and East 144th Street in the Bronx.

Utility crews were at the scene and the FDNY said the gas main was shut down.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Notify NYC said to expect delays, road closures and mass transit disruptions in the area.