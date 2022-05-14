Bronx District Attorney's Office, Bronx Fashion Week offer free formalwear to hundreds of Bronx students

NEW YORK -- While prom can be exciting for many high school students, the cost of dressing up can be stressful, but hundreds of teenagers in the Bronx have had that stress lifted.

As CBS2's Nick Caloway reports, they'll get to celebrate the big night for free.

Countless middle and high schoolers stopped by a prom shop in the basement of the Promised Land Covenant Church to get outfitted for the big night.

"I feel good. Yeah, I feel good. I feel awesome," eighth grader Angel Millan said.

There were hundreds of suits and dresses to choose from, all donated and all priced the same: free.

The Bronx District Attorney's Office, along with Bronx Fashion Week, put together the prom shop, all about empowering young people.

"This is more than just giving a garment," said Flora Montes, with Bronx Fashion Week. "When you put on something, you feel good about yourself, your self-esteem, your confidence."

The clothes may be free, but the students' reaction: priceless.

"I found something that, like, it fits me so well. And it's pretty. So yeah, I'm so happy," eighth grader Margarita Capitia said.

Twelfth grader Ada Marie Burgos picked out two dresses -- one for prom and one for graduation.

"I really like it. And I want to say 'thank you,'" she said.

After prom, students can return the clothes so that someone else can wear them next year, or they can keep them.