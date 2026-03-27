Bronx firehouse catches fire, at least 14 injured

A fire at a Bronx firehouse left at least 14 people with minor injuries.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The fire broke out at the Engine 79 firehouse on Briggs Avenue and East 199th Street in Bedford Park around 6 a.m.

The fire grew to three alarms, with around 160 fire and EMS personnel responding to the scene.

Engine 79's firehouse in the Bronx caught fire on March 27, 2026. CBS News New York

"We had quite the morning. We had all our firefighters inside the building there working, and when one of the firefighters noticed there was a fire on the first floor of the building, he immediately alerted everybody in the building to give them the opportunity to get out," FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore said. "They called for extra help. We had some firefighters on the second floor of the building who could not get out through the stairway. So they did exactly what we ask everybody to do, exactly what teach, was to shelter in the front room and close the door behind them, which gave them the opportunity and bought them time for another fire unit to come and help evacuate them from the building."

The fire involved Engine 79's firetruck.

"So where the engine is parked, adjacent to that is the stairwell to the second floor. So as the fire spread to the fire truck, the fire then was extending up the stairs," FDNY Chief of Department John Esposito said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. This building will be temporarily closed at least on Friday.

Bonsignore said fire operations in the area wouldn't be impacted. FDNY officials said they'd use other personnel to protect the neighborhood.