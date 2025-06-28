1 killed, 9 hurt as Bronx fire forces tenants to evacuate overnight

One person died and nine were injured in a massive New York City apartment fire overnight Friday, authorities said in the Bronx.

An 85-year-old man was pronounced dead and three people were hospitalized after the fire inside the building at the corner of Jesup Avenue and Sherif S. Byrd Place in the borough's Mount Eden section, according to police.

Fatal fire tears through Bronx apartment overnight

Everyone in the building was prompted to evacuate as the fire burned inside an apartment on the first floor, the New York City Fire Department said.

The fire was reported at around 9:30 p.m. Friday and FDNY firefighters remained on the scene until early Saturday morning. It took about two hours to get it under control, officials said.

Panicked tenants said they escaped massive flames and heavy smoke throughout the building.

"There was smoke everywhere and, as I was going downstairs it got progressively worse, each floor I got down to. And by the second floor, I couldn't see anything," one woman said. "When I tried to open my eyes, my eyes were burning, and I tried to scream because I was so scared. I tried to scream for my sister, my grandmother, and all I felt was my throat was burning. I felt my throat burning and I couldn't breathe."

85-year-old man pronounced dead

Neighbors said the older man who died was a veteran.

"He's very sweet. He doesn't bother nobody. He does his own thing, he watches out for the neighborhood," Christina Woo, the man's neighbor, said. "He wasn't breathing and they were trying to resuscitate him."

At least one person remained hospitalized in critical condition. Two people, ages 45 and 70, were in stable condition at the hospital, officials said.

The American Red Cross was on the scene, but it was not immediately clear how many people were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

On Thursday, a fire on Long Island displaced approximately 200 people after a three-story apartment building went up in flames in Baldwin.