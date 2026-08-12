Bronx deli fire that injured 1 person, damaged businesses being investigated as possible arson, police say

Police say they are investigating a fire that injured one person and damaged a row of Bronx businesses as possible arson.

It started just before 10:15 p.m. Tuesday at a deli on West 183rd Street between Jerome and Davidson avenues in the Fordham section.

In surveillance video, it appears as though people are crowded at the door as flames erupt and burst several times.

According to police sources, witnesses said two men threw two bottles containing an unknown substance into the deli.

Witness Andrew Franco said he sprung into action when he learned a person was still inside the building.

"I run into the fire through the back entrance of the doorway. I kick the door in to drag the person out," he said. "I grabbed somebody. He was halfway burnt. His arms, his legs ... some of his face."

Police say the 33-year-old man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police say a fire damaged a row of Bronx businesses on Aug. 11, 2026. CBS News New York

Jesus Beserra was right next door where he works at Las Palmas Bakery when he heard what he described as an explosion.

"Smoke started coming out. I recorded it, and then I left because things started to get really bad," he told CBS News New York in Spanish.

Video shows firefighters were forced to break the bakery's windows as it filled with smoke.

"There was a lot of smoke, and they needed to get inside to cut the gas supply," Beserra said.

Over 140 FDNY personnel responded. A partial vacate order has been issued for the building due to the damage.

Bakery manager Oskar Guzman says they will rebuild, but it will take time.

"I have to work again. We have to rebuild the building again," he said. "We have to see the insurance and everything like that to put it back again, the business."

The exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined, and no arrests have been made.