Department of Buildings: Boom truck operator's decisions contributed to equipment collapse in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- The Department of Buildings says a series of decisions made by a boom truck operator contributed to a construction equipment collapse in the Bronx on Tuesday.

The boom truck came crashing down on a car while the driver was sitting at a red light on Bedford Park Boulevard near the Grand Concourse.

Investigators found the operator went against manufacturer safety instructions by extending the boom at a high angle to lift about 1,600 pounds of metal bars.

The agency says it will issue additional violations to the operator and the general contractor.

The driver was not seriously hurt.