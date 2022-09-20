2 hurt when boom truck collapses on car in the Bronx

2 hurt when boom truck collapses on car in the Bronxget the free app
NEW YORK - A boom truck collapsed onto a car in the Bronx Tuesday morning.
It happened on Bedford Park Boulevard near the Grand Concourse at around 10:40 a.m.
See below for the latest updates.
DOB: Boom arm gave way while lifting rebar
The Department of Buildings says its preliminary investigation reveals that the boom truck was lifting a load of rebar when the arm of the boom gave way and fell onto the car.
It happened at the site of an 11-story residential building that's under construction.
Surveillance video shows moment boom arm came down
CBS2's Alice Gainer obtained surveillance video of the moment the boom truck arm came down. Check it out in the video above.
22-year-old woman suffers minor injuries in collapse, officials say
