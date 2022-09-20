Watch CBS News

2 hurt when boom truck collapses on car in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

Crane falls onto car in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A boom truck collapsed onto a car in the Bronx Tuesday morning. 

It happened on Bedford Park Boulevard near the Grand Concourse at around 10:40 a.m.

See below for the latest updates. 

 

DOB: Boom arm gave way while lifting rebar

The Department of Buildings says its preliminary investigation reveals that the boom truck was lifting a load of rebar when the arm of the boom gave way and fell onto the car. 

It happened at the site of an 11-story residential building that's under construction. 

Surveillance video shows moment boom arm came down

CBS2's Alice Gainer obtained surveillance video of the moment the boom truck arm came down. Check it out in the video above. 

22-year-old woman suffers minor injuries in collapse, officials say

bronx-crane-collapse.jpg
A boom truck collapsed onto a car in the Bronx on Sept. 20, 2022. 

The Fire Department says the boom truck collapsed onto the roadway, crushing a car. 

Police say a 22-year-old woman was in the car and has minor injuries. Another pedestrian nearby who fell was also taken to a hospital. 

The boom arm took out a street lamp as well, and left rebar strewn across the roadway, CBS2's Alice Gainer reported. 

FDNY evacuated approximately 29 workers from the site out of precaution pending a DOB evaluation. EMS treated and transported the woman to St. Barnabas Hospital. 

The Department of Buildings say inspectors are responding. 

Traffic in the area has been disrupted. 

1 person hospitalized after boom truck collapses in the Bronx

Emergency responders including police, fire and Department of Buildings personnel are on the scene. 

Twenty nine workers from the construction site were evacuated as a precaution. 

Chopper 2 over the scene

