A Bronx family is hoping for answers in a cold case that has left them in agony.

Tuesday marked eight years since Wendy Martinez, 45, was shot and killed in her own apartment.

(credit: Facebook/Wendy Martinez)

Her son Alexander Angulo was 15 years old at the time. He says on Nov. 24, 2018, someone banged on their apartment door.

"My mom was checking, and she asked like, who was it? And then right after, that's when they shot through the peephole," Angulo said. "Just being there in that moment was, like, gruesome."

That day changed Angulo's life.

"She was, like, the best," he said. "She was like a supportive mother ... helped make sure I was successful in everything I did."

"It's been quite a hard time, and our neighbors, we started having Ring doorbells, so that way we don't answer doors without knowing, just because of how she passed," one neighbor said.

The suspect was caught on surveillance cameras, and on Tuesday, police put up flyers offering a $10,000 reward and re-released photos of a suspect and the getaway vehicle, a BMW 3 Series four-door sedan with black rims.

Police are searching for a suspect in connection to the fatal shooting of Wendy Martinez inside a Bronx apartment building on Nov. 24, 2018. NYPD Crime Stoppers

Manuel Gomez, a private investigator, knew Martinez and took on her case shortly after her murder.

"Wendy wasn't the target," he said. "I've hit over 100 dead ends, but now I've compiled evidence showing who the killer is, what vehicle they were driving, the white BMW."

Gomez says he believes the killing was retaliation, and Angulo's brother was the intended target. He says he recently handed over a taped confession to police.

"It was on a Friday night, 11:30 at night, I got a phone call," Gomez said," and a mother was crying on the phone and she was telling me, 'I found out that my son killed Wendy Martinez.'"

CBS News New York reached out to the NYPD to ask about the new evidence, but they did not answer our questions.

Police are searching for a suspect in connection to the fatal shooting of Wendy Martinez inside a Bronx apartment building on Nov. 24, 2018. NYPD Crime Stoppers

Angulo and Gomez say while they're frustrated, they're not giving up on tracking down the killer.

"Run because I'm coming," Gomez said.

"It's frustrating every year knowing, like, there's a killer out there that's roaming the streets and just took an innocent life," Angulo said.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on X @NYPDTips.