Broadway League extends audience mask mandate through at least June 30

NEW YORK -- Broadway is extending its mask mandate.

Friday, The Broadway League announced audience members will be required to wear face coverings at all 41 theaters through at least June 30.

Masking protocols for July and beyond will be announced next month.

