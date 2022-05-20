Watch CBS News
Broadway League extends audience mask mandate through at least June 30

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Broadway is extending its mask mandate.

Friday, The Broadway League announced audience members will be required to wear face coverings at all 41 theaters through at least June 30.

Masking protocols for July and beyond will be announced next month.

Tony Awards Streaming Special

CBS2 is celebrating the 75th Annual Tony Awards with a streaming special!

Join Dana Tyler and Dave Carlin for a fun and informative conversation with some of this year's nominees ahead of the awards ceremony.

"Broadway and Beyond: At the Tonys" streams Monday, May 23 at 6:30 p.m. on CBS News New York.

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 20, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

