Pet adoption event "Broadway Barks" returns to Shubert Alley on Saturday

NEW YORK -- Barks with replace applause in the Theater District on Saturday.

Broadway stars will gather for the annual Broadway Barks event, which was forced to go virtual the past two years due to the pandemic.

It's a chance for performers raise awareness about dog and cat adoption.

Come join Sutton and me in Shubert Alley Sat July 9th. The doggies and kitties arrive about 3:00 . Come early if you want to adopt ‼️AND everyone post photos of your little barkers and meow-ers here. We want to see them 🐾🐾❤️🐾🐾 pic.twitter.com/cSOdxumQq4 — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) June 30, 2022

Stage and screen veteran Bernadette Peters, who co-founded the event with Mary Tyler Moore, will co-host Saturday's event with "The Music Man" star Sutton Foster.

It starts at 3 p.m. in Shubert Alley.