Pet adoption event "Broadway Barks" returns to Shubert Alley on Saturday

Broadway Barks event returns to Shubert Alley on Saturday
NEW YORK -- Barks with replace applause in the Theater District on Saturday.

Broadway stars will gather for the annual Broadway Barks event, which was forced to go virtual the past two years due to the pandemic.

It's a chance for performers raise awareness about dog and cat adoption.

Stage and screen veteran Bernadette Peters, who co-founded the event with Mary Tyler Moore, will co-host Saturday's event with "The Music Man" star Sutton Foster.

It starts at 3 p.m. in Shubert Alley.

