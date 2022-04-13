Broadway's "Aladdin" pays tribute to late comedian Gilbert Gottfried

NEW YORK -- Tributes are pouring in for the late comedian Gilbert Gottfried, including a special one on Broadway from the cast of "Aladdin."

Gottfried lent his trademark voice to the character Iago in the 1992 animated film.

Don Darryl Rivera, who currently plays Iago in the Broadway adaptation, spoke at curtain call Tuesday night following news of Gottfried's death.

We dedicate tonight’s performance to the incredible Gilbert Gottfried. Thank you for your voice, your talent and your influence in Agrabah. https://t.co/4myZkfTRhH — Aladdin the Musical (@aladdin) April 13, 2022

"I, along with five other actors worldwide, have the distinct privilege to bring Iago to life onstage, but I think one of the main reasons this character is who he is, is because of what Gilbert brought to the animated film -- his comedy and that voice. That voice that The New York Times once said sounded like a 'busted Cuisinart,'" Rivera said.

The cast included a little humor in their tribute to a man who loved to make others laugh.

Gottfried's family announced his death on social media Tuesday. They say he died following a long battle with a rare heart condition.

Gottfried was 67 years old.