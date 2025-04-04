Man fatally shot by police in Brentwood, Long Island

Watch CBS News
Jesse Zanger
Carolyn Gusoff
Officers fatally shoot man with knife in Brentwood, Suffolk County police say
A man was fatally shot by Suffolk County police Friday afternoon, authorities said. 

Police said it happened around 12:45 p.m. at Zane Court and Wurz Street in Brentwood. 

Police were called for a welfare check at the home of Bruce Boyd, 54. 

"The officers were met by Mr. Boyd's wife in front of the house, who subsequently opened the front door for the officers, who enter and encounter Mr. Boyd holding a knife, drenched in blood from what appears to be at least two self-inflicted wounds," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina said. "The officers retreat the length of the front lawn, all while yelling at Mr. Boyd to drop the knife." 

Boyd charged at them, and at least one officer opened fire, hitting Boyd, police said. They then began giving him CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

Boyd is a retired New York City Department of Correction officer, authorities said. 

As with all police shootings, the attorney general will investigate to determine if the shooting was justified. 

