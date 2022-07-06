Gov. Kathy Hochul signs legislation requiring private space for breastfeeding in airports

Port Authority asks travelers to pre-book parking at airports

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation to support breastfeeding mothers.

The new bill requires New York airports to provide a space for breastfeeding away from public view.

The governor's office says the bill amends the current public health law to ensure mothers have privacy behind the airport security screening area.