Gov. Kathy Hochul signs legislation requiring private space for breastfeeding in airports
NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation to support breastfeeding mothers.
The new bill requires New York airports to provide a space for breastfeeding away from public view.
The governor's office says the bill amends the current public health law to ensure mothers have privacy behind the airport security screening area.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.