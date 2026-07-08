FDNY members break the stigma, discuss how they deal with mental health struggles

There are numerous mental health challenges facing first responders. Some of these men and women face elevated rates of stress, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Several recently spoke openly with CBS News New York's Cindy Hsu about how they are dealing with these issues on and off the job.

9/11 led to formation of Friends of Firefighters

Michael Schreiber is the health and safety officer for the Uniform Firefighters Association, and has been working for decades to make sure the mental health needs of the FDNY and its families are addressed.

"My members are subjected to traumas that can only be equated to people at war, and these things stay with them. And they need proper outlets to deal with these things," Schreiber said.

The support group Friends of Firefighters operates out of a decommissioned firehouse in Red Hook, Brooklyn. CBS News New York

Schreiber said the 9/11 terror attacks sparked a change in seeing what first responders need.

"It became very clear after the attacks on Sept. 11 that that service was in great need. Friends of Firefighters was born out of that tragedy," Schreiber said.

Friends of Firefighters offers free or low-cost mental health counseling and services -- a place to go to decompress or have a more direct conversation for specific needs or issues.

"Sometimes it's stuff we might not say in front of a bunch of guys, so it's nice to, you know, know that Friends of Firefighters are here," the FDNY's Michael Remo said.

A decommissioned firehouse in Red Hook, Brooklyn, is home to Friends of Firefighters, and it offers a much-needed service. A recent survey found stress, burnout and depression were issues for more than half of those working as first responders.

"The whole mental health awareness thing is definitely important because, you know, you can't really be physically healthy if you're not mentally healthy," Remo said.

Physical health just as important as mental health

For Remo, Thomas Roldan and William Coe, Friends of Firefighters resources have been invaluable. However, these members of New York's Bravest also found another outlet to deal with some mental health challenges -- bike riding.

"I got involved with the initial bike ride just to get myself back on track," Roldan said. "I went through a pretty terrible divorce five years ago and I was kind of spiraling out of control, and so I thought this would be a good way to kind of like focus on something."

"Talking to someone is probably priority number one with mental health, but getting out and exercising, it's very, very important as well," Remo said.

These firefighters have embraced this new outlet and are currently training with the Livestrong Foundation for a 343-mile ride between New York and Boston to commemorate the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

"My legs are sore," Coe said with a smile. "To be able to do something I love and know it's helping people, both Livestrong Cancer, mental health, Friends of Firefighters, it's great."

Kia Carbone is a social worker, and recently married Coe. Her mother, Nancy Carbone, founded Friends of Firefighters and Kia is involved there as well.

"We forget to take care of ourselves because we're just putting everything into that other person," she said. "It's like the analogy of on an airplane. You have to put your oxygen mask on first because you can't save anybody if you don't have any air."

"The fire department is family"

Schreiber says Friends of Firefighters has seen an uptick in the number of members reaching out.

"And that's not because things are getting worse; it's because people are actually acknowledging the situation that they're in," Schreiber said.

He added it's the same thing with their bike rides.

"The fire department is family, so you've got to bring that out and start sweating and crying together on the bike," Schreiber said.