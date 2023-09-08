Firefighters union: Remember those who continue to struggle with aftermath of 9/11

NEW YORK - It's been nearly 22 years since the September 11th attacks.

Firefighter union leaders say as those who were lost on 9/11 are remembered, it's important to acknowledge those who have died that dark day, and those who continue to struggle.

"It appears that the latency period for cancer, as well as the effectiveness of cancer treatment, is starting to reach its end," Uniformed Fire Officers Association President James Brosi said. "We've recently added $600 million to the Zadroga bill funding so that people would have access to this care. We are never going to be able to undo this exposure, but we do have the ability - and the obligation - to limit the effects."

Union leaders said 341 members of the FDNY have died from post-9/11 related illnesses.

Three hundred forty three firefighters died on the day of the attacks.