Jets' undrafted rookie QB Brady Cook to make 1st NFL start against Jaguars

Brady Cook is going from undrafted rookie to NFL starting quarterback this week, a rare opportunity for players who were never selected by a team in the draft.

New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn announced Friday that Cook will make his first regular-season start Sunday against the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

"He'll be a good player in this league"

Cook took the snaps with the starters this week and coach Aaron Glenn said on Friday that Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields were ruled out for the game. Neither practiced during this week while dealing with injuries.

"I have all the confidence in the world," Glenn said of Cook. "That's something I've stated, you know, from the very beginning. He'll be a good player in this league. And he'll have his opportunity again this week."

Adrian Martinez, who was signed to the practice squad earlier this week, will serve as the backup to Cook.

New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook speaks to reporters at the team's training facility in Florham Park, N.J., on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. Dennis Waszak Jr. / AP

Cook will become the 55th player to start at quarterback in franchise history, and the first undrafted rookie to do so for the Jets since J.J. Jones in 1975. Cook will be the 16th undrafted rookie quarterback to start a game for any team since 1990. Those QBs went 6-9 in their first starts with the last winner Tyson Bagent for Chicago in 2023.

Cook will also be the 41st player to start at quarterback for the Jets since Joe Namath's last game with the franchise in 1976. That's the seventh-most QBs started by an NFL team in regular-season games during that span. The Raiders, who are starting Kenny Pickett on Sunday, will be sixth with 42. The Browns have the most with 56 since the start of the 1977 season.

"Every quarterback, and I think every one of them do, should prepare like they're a starter because you just don't know when it's going to happen, when you have to get in and be able to lead a group of men to score touchdowns," Glenn said. "He's had a hell of a week. We still have more work to do, but I'm looking forward to how he finishes this week off."

Cook starts after Taylor injured, Fields benched

Taylor made his third straight start for the benched Fields last Sunday before injuring his groin late in the first quarter of the Jets' 34-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Cook, who was Taylor's backup because Fields was ruled out ahead of the game with knee soreness, came in and went 14 of 30 for 163 yards and two interceptions in his NFL regular-season debut.

On Wednesday, Cook said he was a bit anxious when he first came into the game but things slowed for him in the second half. His teammates said they were impressed by how he smoothly commanded the huddle, and Cook said that was a result of proving he was competent at the job and the other players believing in him.

New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (4) looks to pass against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. Adam Hunger / AP

"It's not just the competent part, it's the influence part, how he works," Glenn said. "The time he gets in in the morning, when he leaves, the way he goes in and commands the huddle, the way he gets the play call out. All those things shows that he's been studying his butt off for this moment."

Cook, who threw for 9,008 yards and 49 touchdowns with 15 interceptions in five seasons at Missouri, was signed to the active roster last Saturday. He was promoted from the practice squad for two previous games this season, but hadn't played in the regular season.

Cook was 25 of 38 for 235 yards and a touchdown with one interception in three preseason games. He started the preseason finale against Philadelphia and Martinez, in his first stint with the team this season, played the second half.

Glenn said tight end Mason Taylor (neck), linebacker Kiko Mauigoa (knee) and cornerback Azareye'h Thomas will also be out for the game.

Center extension

The Jets announced they signed center Josh Myers to a multiyear contract extension, keeping the leader of their offensive line in place through the 2027 season.

Myers was a bargain signing last offseason, joining the Jets on a one-year deal worth $3.5 million. The team didn't announce terms of the extension, but ESPN reported it's a two-year, $11 million contract.

Myers, who spent his first four NFL seasons in Green Bay, has started every game this season at center. Joe Tippmann, the Jets' center most of the past two seasons, has been the starter at right guard after Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered a torn triceps just before the regular season.

"He deserves it," Glenn said of Myers. "I feel very fortunate that he chose us, this team, and me to be his coach, to come in and battle for that spot and he's done everything that you would want to be done as a player."