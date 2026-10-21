N.Y. Congressional candidate Brad Lander says he has been detained by the IDF

New York Democratic Congressional candidate Brad Lander said he has been detained by the Israel Defense Forces while on a trip in the West Bank.

The former New York City comptroller posted on social media Wednesday, saying he was detained while "harvesting olives in a grove near Nehalim."

"The occupation is a crime under international law. Harvesting olives isn't a crime under any law I know," Lander wrote.

Lander's team said he is currently being processed and they are waiting to hear if he will be released, arrested or deported.

The group Rabbis for Human Rights said he was detained for standing with Palestinians during the harvest, according to an X post.

Lander arrived to the region over the weekend, according to his team.

On Tuesday, they said he is involved in "Protect the Harvest," which brings volunteers from around the world to support Palestinian farmers. International, Israeli and Palestinian activists were also participating in the harvest, according to a statement.

"We're helping Palestinian farmers harvest olives rather than be ethnically cleansed from their land," Lander previously said in a video. "Palestinians are here everyday harvesting their olives, trying to protect and save their land, not be pushed off it. There are Israelis and American Jews and people from all around the world trying to provide a protective presence as part of this broader effort."

Lander's itinerary also included visiting communities in South Hebron Hills and visiting with residents of a West Bank Village, according to his team.

Lander has been critical of Israel's military action in Gaza and has called for an end to U.S. military aid.