Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal calls for help for victims of robberies through digital payment platforms

New York state lawmaker wants Chase Bank to help Zelle robbery victims

NEW YORK -- A New York state lawmaker wants Chase Bank to help people who were victims of robberies through the digital payment network Zelle.

Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal says at least eight people were robbed through online payment apps after they were allegedly drugged and abducted following visits to popular LGBTQ+ establishments.

Some suspects allegedly used the Face ID feature on the victims' iPhones to gain access to their bank accounts.

The senator wants Chase Bank to change its fraud policy so victims can be reimbursed.

He also wants more safeguards on platforms like Zelle, including a mandatory two-factor identification for large transfers.

