Missing cat returned to Brooklyn bodega after video showed it being taken

A beloved bodega cat in Brooklyn has been returned after surveillance video showed a couple taking him.

The 3-month-old kitten named Jabal is back at the Eighth Street Mini Market in Park Slope after he went missing Thursday.

Jabal wandered outside the store and was swooped up by a man before he quickly took off, according to the video.

The Innab family, who own the store, was heartbroken. Moe Innab said his father had just gotten Jabal to replace the bodega's former mascot, Victoria, after she died.

Luckily, police said someone dropped the kitten off at a police precinct, claiming they found him.

Jabal the bodega cat Eighth Street Mini Market

Bodega workers and neighbors were happy to hear Jabal is back home.

"He is always following me, so I was happy," one employee said.

"The whole neighborhood has been running in here every day," one woman said. "Don't mess with Brooklyn's bodega cats."

Jabal is also glad to be back and spent the day having fun, playing with toys.