Boat explodes in Long Island canal, man on board suffers serious burns
ISLIP, N.Y. -- A Suffolk County man suffered serious burns when his boat exploded Thursday night in a canal.
Surveillance video captured the blast shortly after 10:15 p.m. in the the Orowoc Creek canal in Islip.
Investigators say it appears a propane tank set it off, trapping the man on board under debris.
"I heard a loud boom, explosion. It sounded like a bomb, a plane hit a building," one witness said.
Rescuers had to cut a hole in the side of the boat to get the man out. He was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital.
The explosion is under investigation.
