Boat explodes in Long Island canal, man on board suffers serious burns

ISLIP, N.Y. -- A Suffolk County man suffered serious burns when his boat exploded Thursday night in a canal.

Surveillance video captured the blast shortly after 10:15 p.m. in the the Orowoc Creek canal in Islip.

Investigators say it appears a propane tank set it off, trapping the man on board under debris.

At around 10:17 PM the Islip Fire Department was alerted to a report of a boat fire in the Orowoc Creek canal next to... Posted by Islip Fire Department on Thursday, February 9, 2023

"I heard a loud boom, explosion. It sounded like a bomb, a plane hit a building," one witness said.

Rescuers had to cut a hole in the side of the boat to get the man out. He was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital.

The explosion is under investigation.