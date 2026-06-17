Watch CBS News
Sports

Bichette has 3 hits, McLean strikes out 9 as Mets beat Reds 9-1 to avoid series sweep

/ AP

Add CBS News on Google

Bo Bichette continued his hot streak with three hits, rookie Nolan McLean struck out nine in seven innings and the New York Mets averted being swept with a 9-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

Francisco Alvarez and Juan Soto also had three hits apiece. New York had 15 hits, which is tied for its second-highest output of the season.

Bichette has multiple hits in six straight games and went 8 for 14 in the three-game series. The third baseman is also batting .539 (14 for 26) over his last six games with two homers and eight RBIs.

McLean (4-4) allowed one unearned run and three hits as he went seven innings for the third time in 15 starts.

It was Carlos Mendoza's 205th victory as Mets' manager. The third-year skipper passed Jerry Manuel and moved into ninth place on the franchise's wins list.

JJ Bleday drove in Cincinnati's only run on a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the third inning to score Jose Trevino. The Reds went 3-3 on their six-game homestand.

Cincinnati went 4-2 against the Mets for the second straight season.

The Mets jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning on two-out RBI base hits by Soto, Marcus Semien and Mark Vientos off Cincinnati starter Nick Lodolo (2-2). They broke it open with four in the fifth, including a two-run double by A.J. Ewing to make it 7-1.

Lodolo allowed seven runs and 11 hits in 4 2/3 innings. It is the fourth time in 83 big-league starts he has given up at least seven earned runs.

Up next

Mets: LHP Sean Manaea (1-2, 4.78 ERA) goes on Thursday at Philadelphia.

Reds: RHP Rhett Lowder (3-3, 4.60 ERA) takes the mound in New York on Friday against the Yankees.

In:

© 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue